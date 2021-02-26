Eduardo Noriega (Santander, 1973) says that lately he has been on the set with people who were not born when he premiered ‘Thesis’. The protagonist of ‘Hache’ on Netflix recognizes that he continues to prefer cinema to series. On March 19, ‘The translators’, a French thriller that presents the literary world as a spy game, premieres in theaters. The actor plays one of the translators hired to work on an international best-seller. He is accompanied by Lambert Wilson and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko.

-‘The translators’ portrays the literary world as if it were a spy thriller. Sometimes we forget that it is an industry that moves millions of dollars.

-Yes. I liked that the film talks about the world of books, an excuse for intrigue. It tells what is behind the world’s best sellers, shows ambitious and depraved publishers, authors with pseudonyms, blacks … And translators, who are always the invisible part of this business. Putting them in the center had a certain grace.

-They are the weakest link in the chain.

– There is a moment in which the editor says: «you are invisible, you live by proxy». Nobody wonders when reading a book that that text has been translated. I think the movie works quite well. It does not have the typical fast paced thriller, everyone is being fooled by the one in front until the end.

– Was the composition of the character your idea? With glasses, asthmatic, stutterer, arm in a sling …

-The stuttering was already in the script, even the words in which I stuttered appeared. I told the director that it had to be instinctive. I reminded him that it was a thriller: as I stutter a lot this goes away. You had to mark that vulnerability of a hypochondriac type, apparently weak. I was excited to be a thriller and not play the typical character that they usually offer me. The director asked me for a test, I sent him a video and he liked it. In addition, it was a great French production, unfortunately nothing to do with Spanish cinema, which has much to envy the French.

-What do you mean?

-A industry capacity. In Spanish cinema, the middle class is disappearing, we only have the three or four big films by important directors and the rest are almost made with crowdfunding. Right now it is very difficult to make an auteur film with a decent budget and with a minimum tour in theaters. Look at ‘On this side of the world’, by David Trueba, a simple but very interesting movie. I know you’ve had a hard time getting it released. Now it is on the director’s website, it is unfortunate that no one is going to see it. Platforms should have a place for that type of cinema, if not, we will all end up making the same type of movies.

-The pandemic has turned everything upside down.

-We are experiencing a series boom, if it is not a series it does not start. You try to build a film project and right away they tell you: haven’t you thought about making it a series? I personally prefer movies as a spectator and as an actor. I try to keep going to the movies and I like conclusive stories, the great difficulty of a film script is developing a story and some characters and that ends. I really admire the writers of series, of course, there are fabulous titles. But I have already gotten bored of ‘to be continued’, always leaving a new season open. There is something even in the great series – ‘The Wire’, ‘The Sopranos’ – that bores me, there comes a time when they decline.

-You were a pioneer in looking for chestnuts outside of Spain. Was there no work or was adventure going?

-I’m going for an adventure. I’ve done marcianadas like ‘Novo’, in which I didn’t even speak French … It happened like that and I jumped on it. I have been fortunate to work in France, the United States and Latin America. That has allowed me to maintain a certain stability in my career, if I had only worked in Spain I would have had tremendous deserts. It fills me with pride to be part of French industry, even if only in a small part. We should imitate them in many things: distribution, promotion, exhibition … And of course in the admiration and respect of the public for their French filmmakers. Here we see it in another way.

-In what sense?

-Something as simple as admiring an artist regardless of what he thinks or says. In Spain, as we are so visceral, we put a cross on him and we veto him. There is no elementary basis of respect and admiration for people who are dedicated to culture. I’m not saying that they have to adore us, simply want their own culture and consider our cinema as something important. Here we are subsidized, peseteros, of the eyebrow. We do not have to do with the Spain brand. If we go back, we do admire Saura or Berlanga. But now they don’t see it as art or culture.

Eduardo Noriega in ‘The translators’.

-With athletes it does not happen.

– Athletes in general do not have an opinion, they do not get wet at the political level. I think that regardless of how bad I like you, I can admire how you write or direct. It should be like this, and we take cinema as our very important cultural heritage. In the pandemic, it has given me to see old cinema, perhaps because it allows us a greater escape: from the 20s, 30s … I have visited Spanish cinema and it is fabulous to see how the history of Spain is there, for better and for worse. It has to do with us. We should take care of that heritage.

-Have you worked with Sigourney Weaver, William Hurt, Schwarzenegger … Have you dropped any myths?

-Do not. Shooting with Schwarzenegger was something I didn’t believe in. And with Dennis Quaid, Forest Whitaker… I grew up with them, it was like playing a game with Messi. They are imposing a bit at the beginning, but they are very nice and professional people. Every gesture they have with you, you value it as something incredible. Schwarzenegger has to have something to set himself such extravagant goals and achieve them: Mister Universo, hero of action cinema in the 80s and 90s, governor of California … There is Forest Whitaker, who is pure sensitivity, who babbled in Spanish with the Mexican children, and Dennis Quaid, who neither knew anything about Spanish cinema nor did he have to. «This is Alejandro Amenábar’s actor! This guy has done ‘Thesis’ and ‘Open your eyes’! ”Whitaker would say. And Quaid said “what?” The disappointments that I have suffered have more to do with the idea that you make yourself in your head, with your expectations. Sometimes they ask me for a photo on the street and they tell me, how nice, such an actor was an edge and he denied it. Well, maybe he was having a bad day or you didn’t do well.

Eduardo Noriega in ‘Thesis’, ‘In the spotlight’ and the Netflix series ‘Hache’.

-What is left of that kid from Santander who came to Madrid at the age of 19 to find a life?

– Little, I’m a 47-year-old grandfather… There is something that has been maintained without special effort on my part. For me it was impossible for me to dedicate myself to this, I thought that if I came out on paper in the theater, maybe I could stay and live in Madrid. I always had the urge to go back to Santander and look for chestnuts elsewhere. Every role, even a casting for an unpaid Hi-8 short, I lived it as if I had won the lottery. And it turns out that then I meet Alejandro Amenábar, Carlos Montero and Mateo Gil. Every script that comes to me I live it as a joy.

-Are you still seeing Amenábar?

– Less and less, now it is a more adult and serious relationship. At that time we were together all day in Malasaña. We shot a short on a floor and slept on the floor.

-He’s approaching 50.

-I am not concerned, but I am aware of it. I was very young on the set, and now I am one of the oldest. In ‘Hache’, the director, the cinematographer and the producer are younger than me. One day I asked the age of the girl who drives me in the car. And he was not born when ‘Thesis’ was released. We have to celebrate that we are alive, I still have a long journey as an actor and, above all, as a human being. I have a lot of room for improvement and I aspire to be a better person and to live with spiritual peace.

– In that effort to be a better person, has being the father of your seven-year-old girl helped you?

-Being a father inevitably makes you more empathetic. I can no longer see a movie in which a child has a bad time. You learn to be more patient and think you don’t want to pass your flaws on to your daughter. Because you are a mirror, she has you as her reference, although very soon it will not be like that. You try to be more responsible because you leave your mark when they are very moldable. I hope to be a little more aware of my clumsiness.