Eduardo Méndez, president of Santa Fe, exploded by criticism

Independiente Santa Fe is not in the finals of the first Colombian soccer tournament of the year and on Eduardo Méndez, its president, criticism rains down.

His mandate has been strongly questioned by fans and the recent league disappointment further stirred up the hornet’s nest.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, ‘with an outstretched hand’: the video of the celebration with Liverpool)

furious leader

“It’s sad that they want to remove one. I’m hardly going to be able to leave because I don’t think there’s another asshole who comes to take over the coffers of the institution in the state they are in. The only fool was me, that’s when I was a fool”, said Méndez on Blu Radio’s ‘Blog Deportivo’.

And I add: “Suddenly I arrived at a bad time, in a major crisis, but who sends me to be an asshole and take charge of that. People say ‘someone else will come’, I wish he would come to take over. Surely there are many fans who want to be, but the moment they know what it’s like, we know they’re not going to make it”.

He assured that for now the focus is centered on the minor divisions so that “more Tamallos, more Pedrozas, more Gonzáles come out.” He just revealed that a 16-year-old boy, who “everyone asks”, has already signed with the team. This thanks to the agreement with Antioquia soccer.

It may interest you: (Santa Fe would already have everything arranged with its new technician)

Sports