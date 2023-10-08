Independiente Santa Fe is experiencing a new sporting crisis, which broke out after the 0-5 win against Águilas Doradas in El Campín. That defeat, the worst at home in 39 years, cost coach Hubert Bodhert his job.

The atmosphere in the stadium was very heavy against Bodhert, against the players and also against the club president, Eduardo Méndez, whom several fans rebuked from the stands looking at the box occupied by the manager.

Since Méndez returned to the presidency of the club, in mid-2019, the team has only won one title, the 2021 Super League. and seven different coaches have passed through the ‘cardinal’ bench: Patricio Camps, Harold Rivera (on two occasions), Grigori Méndez, Martín Cardetti, Alfredo Arias, Gerardo Bedoya and Hubert Bodhert.

Discontent towards the leader’s management is enormous and criticism is growing. And now, in the middle of that heavy atmosphere, Méndez reported that there are threats against him.

The threats against Méndez

The leader assured that on social networks, among the messages criticizing his management, others have appeared calling for his death.

Santa Fe and Eduardo Méndez Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME and courtesy Santa Fe

Méndez assured that a WhatsApp group was also created, with the title #FueraMendez, in which his location is being monitored. and that they are even calling for a protest at the club’s administrative headquarters.

For now, the president of Santa Fe said that he was reinforcing his security scheme, hoping that the situation does not escalate.

Méndez met this Sunday with some of the members of the board of directors to make decisions.

Although the club has not made it official, everything indicates that the new Santa Fe coach will be the Uruguayan Pablo Peirano, who was as technical assistant to his compatriot Gerard Pelusso in the campaign that led the team to win the Copa Sudamericana in 2015.

SPORTS

More Sports news