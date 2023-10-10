After Águilas Doradas beat Santa Fe at the El Campín stadium last weekend, the crisis in the Bogotá team exploded. The board made the decision to dispense with the services of Hubert Bodhert as a coach, since he did not convince with his style of play.

A few hours after the technician left, Santa Fe announced the arrival of Pablo Peirano for the rest of the year and despite this the situation does not leave the cardinal fans calm who are calling for the departure of Eduardo Méndez, president of the club.

Well, in the last few hours, the manager spoke with the media Antenna 2 and there gave details of the departure of Hubert Bodhert and defended his management at the helm of ‘León’.

Santa Fe and Eduardo Méndez Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME and Archive

We meet, analyze the case and make the decision together

“After the game (against Águilas Doradas) I summoned Hubert Bodhert for the next morning. We met, analyzed the case and made the decision together. He understood it and so we reached an agreement for him to retire.” , Méndez confessed about Bodhert’s departure.

In addition, he mentioned that the dialogues with Peirano to take over in Santa Fe were very advanced: “He landed from Lima at three in the morning on Monday, we agreed and without wasting time he took charge of the group to lead their first practice“.

The same way, He did not worry about the bad timing of Santa Fe and spoke of the similar situation he found the club in when he first took over as president.

“In 2004 I found an institution in a similar situation. We worked and there the results began to emerge. We left a team without debt and the foundations for the titles to arrive later. When I returned I found a broken group, but I am sure that we can rebuild the path and overcome what is to come“explained the leader.

Finally, Méndez mentioned that will look for solutions and will invest in what is necessary for Santa Fe to straighten its path in the League.

It is worth noting that Santa Fe is sixth in the tournament with 23 points and on the next day they will face Tolima in Ibagué, a duel where Peirano will make his debut in charge of the Bogota team.

Threats against you

The leader assured that on social networks, among the messages criticizing his management, others have appeared calling for his death.

Méndez assured that a WhatsApp group was also created, with the title #FueraMendez, in which their location is being monitored and that they are even calling for a protest at the club’s administrative headquarters.

For now, the president of Santa Fe said that he was reinforcing his security scheme, hoping that the situation does not escalate.

