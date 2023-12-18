The Colombian National Team finished its 2023 in an excellent way, exciting the press and fans, as it remains undefeated in the era Nestor Lorenzo and is third in the World Cup qualifying round.

The team closed the year with victories against Venezuela and Mexico in friendly matches played in the United States.

For 2024 the National Team will have a Fifa date in March and in September it resumes the World Cup qualifying round.

However, in the middle of the year the Copa América will be held in the United States, a tournament in which the National Team has great aspirations.

Well, there has been so much interest that Colombia has generated for the Cup, that the WIn Sports soccer reporter, Eduardo Luishe dared to make an unusual promise.

The rapporteur promised that if Colombia wins the 2024 Copa América he will tattoo Nestor Lorenzo's face on his body.

“I am worried about being undefeated and that it will end when it is not,” said the speaker. But then he added: If we become champions of the Copa América I will tattoo Néstor Lorenzo's face.”

