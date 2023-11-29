Colombian storytellers Javier Fernández and Eduardo Luis López are in national controversy after they had an exchange of comments that show an apparent distance between the two, who share work both in Win Sports like on the channel RCN.

It may be of interest to you: Twist in the Dani Alves case: victim tells the judge that he accepts monetary compensation

For a few weeks there has been speculation about a bad relationship between the two main narrators of Colombian Professional Soccer. Everything ‘exploded’ last Sunday during the broadcast of the match between Nacional and América, Fernández, who was reporting that match, launched an enigmatic phrase that many interpreted as a taunt to both Carlos Alberto Morales, the narrator of Snail gol, as for himself Eduardo Luis.

Javier Fernández and Eduardo Luis.

Campo Elías Therán, who was commentating on the game, said: “I forgot in the presentation, I apologize, Javier: the official narrator of the Colombian National Team.” To which Fernández responded: “Don’t worry, it’s okay. People know that.”

And then, former goalkeeper Faryd Mondragón, who was also part of the broadcast, got into the conversation: “That is known, that is known.”

The phrase would not have gone unnoticed by Eduardo Luis, who wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter): “Life has taught me NOT TO TAKE ANYTHING FOR GRANTED. Everything can change friends… we just have to be ready…I hug my peopleeeeeee.”

Eduardo Luis López and his tears after Colombia’s victory. See also What happened there? Strong exchange of messages between the 'Goal Singer' and Eduardo Luis Photo: Vanexa Romero / X: @AlfonsoH

Eduardo Luis clarifies that there is no bad relationship

In the last few days, a new chapter of The Lethal TV with the ‘Toxi relator’ as a guest. In his interview he decided to clarify what really happened with Javier Fernández and was emphatic in saying that it is all gossip.

“We are not partners, we are co-workers. People gossip, anything. There are characters that we click on, that help that,” said the narrator.

And I explain: “As in all companies, you have people with whom you have it up and down, but the relationship is cordial, polite, kind.”

Why did the controversy arise between Eduardo Luis and the ‘Goal Singer’?

Eduardo Luis revealed that the controversy was generated from the Colombian National Team’s match against Brazil, a game that he had to narrate due to the poor state of health that Javier was in that day.

Aemás: Video: Sheyla García, furious at Eduardo Luis’s comment, took her things and left

“I finished Long Serve at 6:00 and the game was at 7:00. “I’m going to a box in the stadium and I’m having a whiskey,” the ‘Toxi narrator’ began by commenting.

“They had already served me the whiskey when my boss called me and said ‘Edu, where are you?’. I tell him I’m going to watch the game because he had already finished working and he tells me ‘no, Come to the press area because Javi is not feeling well‘” he explained.

Upon arrival, he explained that he thought he was only going to be a backup in case Fernández was not feeling well, but his voice problems were serious and after the anthems they told him that he had to narrate the game.

“When Javi stops from there, I give him a hug and I tell him to recover. That is our relationship, normal companionship. I narrated the game, I gave him credit the entire time, everything was very normal,” said the reporter.

Read here: Javier Fernández explodes and speaks out after controversy with Eduardo Luis: hacking?

In addition, he spoke about the phrase launched by the ‘Goal Singer’ in the classic paisa and said: “Even I have said that phrase. In the Colombia vs. match Brazil I said ‘the Goal Singer is back’, the official voice of the National Team. I insist, people turn everything into very exaggerated network gossip for something that neither I said was for him, nor did he say it was for me.”

On the other hand, Eduardo Luis spoke about his career in the media and revealed that being “Super convinced has brought me success and problems. All my life I have believed that I am a verraquito, what I call conviction.”

And he added: “Some do not know how to identify because there is a thin line between ego and arrogance, but conviction is success. Therefore, the first step to being a successful person is to believe in success.”

Finally, he said that he is a ‘television narrator who accompanies the viewer and what he seeks is to accompany the game with phrases that people see and pointed out that he likes to spread the word with his goal shout.

“The very long goal stories, because they become a whistle in the ear, I like the short goal story better and infecting people with the things I say”, he concluded.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO