09/12/2023 – 16:38

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), warned, this Saturday, the 9th, about the danger of digital platforms for democracy. He stated that social networks can distort public opinion, influencing the decision-making of political agents in favor of specific groups. The concerns were shared by the governors of Piauí, Rafael Fonteles (PT), and of Paraíba, João Azevedo (PSB).

The three heads of state Executives discussed digital democracy at the 6th National Meeting of Leadership and Public Management, at the Public Leadership Center (CLP), in São Paulo. The governor of Pernambuco, Raquel Lyra (PSDB), did not attend and was represented by her deputy, Priscila Krause (Citizenship).

Leite highlighted that digital platforms have introduced a new danger to democracy, allowing political leaders to be influenced by distorted public opinion generated by algorithms or actions planned by specific groups. He also said that political agents should not base decisions on the networks’ thermometer, emphasizing the importance of basing public policies on studies and data.

During the meeting, Leite mentioned the case of a senator who admitted to having changed his vote for the Senate Presidency based on a poll on social media in 2019. In a critical tone, he suggested the implementation of an electronic system if this approach prevails, arguing that parliamentarians, paid to make informed decisions, should not be influenced in this way.

“We have a problem for democracy in that the opinion of leaders is influenced by social networks”, highlighted the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, who was accompanied by his peers.

Rafael Fonteles recognized the challenges brought by technological advances to democracy. However, the governor of Piauí highlighted that this transformation made it possible to implement mechanisms for popular participation in the state budget more effectively than ten years ago. “Today, I don’t know how to manage a State without WhatsApp”, he said jokingly.

Advancement of AI brings challenges to society

The governors also discussed the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). They agreed that technology is already a reality and that it will transform the world in the coming years. João Azevedo highlighted that the use of AI still generates uncertainty. “When applied positively, Artificial Intelligence becomes a revolution in people’s lives, although it is important to understand where this will lead us.”

Fonteles and Leite also expressed concern about changes in the world of work due to AI. According to them, advancing AI efficiency implies replacing workers.

“The average citizen lost his job on the production line to a robot, became an Uber driver, but soon cars will be autonomous. This situation generates anxiety among the population,” said Leite, adding that it is necessary to look for solutions and not blame for this issue.