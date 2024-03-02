Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/03/2024 – 17:06

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB) ventured as a singer during the 10th meeting of the South and Southeast Integration Consortium (Cosud), which is being held in Porto Alegre until this Saturday, 2. On Friday night, 1st, Leite took to the event stage and sang a traditional Gaucho song.

The governor published in his social media This Saturday, the 2nd, a recording of your singing. Leite performed the song “Canto Alegretense”, written by the regional music duo Nico and Bagre Fagundes.

“In addition to the integration of work meetings, Cosud is a time to strengthen friendship ties between our neighboring states. Here, I ventured to show everyone a little bit of Gaucho music!”, said Leite in the caption of the post.

Since Thursday, 29th, Leite has received in Porto Alegre the governors Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP), Romeu Zema (Novo-MG), Ratinho Júnior (PSD-MG), Cláudio Castro (PL-RJ) and Jorginho Mello (PL-SC). This was the first time that Cosud met after the event called by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Avenida Paulista last Sunday, the 25th, which brought together hundreds of thousands of people.

Although they deny that Cosud has a political bias, the governors are allies of Bolsonaro and opposition to the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The exceptions are Renato Casagrande (PSB-ES) and Eduardo Leite himself. The Gaucho has distanced himself from Bolsonarism in recent years, but is critical of the PT government and is trying to establish himself nationally as a third way option.

Last Monday, the 26th, Leite defended that the PSDB should not form an alliance for the re-election of Ricardo Nunes (MDB) in São Paulo City Hall. According to the gaucho, the refusal is due to the fact that Nunes is supported by Bolsonaro.

“I respect Mayor Ricardo Nunes. His work begins with the PSDB, including with Mayor Bruno Covas. But there was a choice of a path of associating precisely with Bolsonaro, which diverges, clashes, with what the PSDB is seeking to represent, an alternative in this national political context”, Leite told the newspaper The globe.