Governor visited the kitchen of the movement that produces lunch boxes for people affected by cyclone in the State

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), visited on Thursday (11/14/2023) a kitchen set up by the MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement), in Encantado (RS), to thank them for the help provided during the period of floods that devastate the mountainous region and the Valley of the Taquari River in the State.

According to the social movement, the unit, named Cozinha Solidária, has already produced more than 15,000 lunch boxes to distribute to those affected by the extratropical cyclone that hit the region. During the visit, Leite greeted working volunteers and thanked them several times for the work carried out by the organization.

Eduardo Leite is part of a party front that usually opposes initiatives linked to the left in the country, such as the MST. In 2023, after the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the movement intensified the number of invasions of public and private lands, with a total of 62 areas occupied by August this year. The value is equivalent to the sum of registrations from 2019 to 2022.

The growth in invasion episodes left businesspeople and political leaders dissatisfied and led to the creation of the MST CPI in the Chamber of Deputies, under the report of the federal deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP). The group evaluates those responsible behind the occupations, as well as questioning the legality of the actions.

Cyclone in RS

The passage of an extratropical cyclone through Rio Grande do Sul has left at least 48 people dead so far, according to the latest Civil Defense survey released on Friday (September 15). 9 more people are still missing.

There are 103 cities affected by floods across the state. Civil Defense estimates that more than 357 thousand residents have been affected. The government counts 1,426 homeless people and 20,969 homeless people.

A new cyclone formed off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul on Wednesday (September 13), but moved away to the high seas.