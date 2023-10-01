Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/10/2023 – 18:41

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB-RS), went to the show by singers Ivete Sangalo and Rod Stewart on Saturday night, the 30th, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. The toucan’s presence was the target of criticism on social media because Rio Grande do Sul is in a state of public calamity due to the extratropical cyclone that hit the state at the beginning of September and the intense rains.

The video of the governor’s presence was revealed by the Metrópoles portal. In the images, you can see Leite excited in the front row next to her boyfriend, pediatrician Thalis Bolzan. When contacted, the governor’s advisors did not respond.

The rains, floods and floods caused 50 deaths and affected 107 municipalities in the State, according to a bulletin from the Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul released on Wednesday, 27. Eight people are still missing and 490 are still homeless – in total, more than 5 thousand people reached be registered as homeless.

Rio Grande do Sul will remain in a state of public calamity until the end of 2024. The measure allows the state and affected municipalities to stop complying with part of the rules of the Fiscal Responsibility Law and, as a result, be able to direct resources more quickly to face the climate emergency and its consequences.

As shown by the EstadãoEduardo Leite was the governor who gained the most popularity on social media in September, which was attributed to the fact that he came to the fore precisely because of his response to the climate crisis that devastated the people of Rio Grande do Sul and became a national issue.