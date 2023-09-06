The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), spoke about the cyclone that has already left 27 dead in the state, affected 67 cities and left more than 4,000 people homeless. “The effort at the moment is to rescue people. The concern is with the return of the rains, foreseen for tomorrow (Thursday, 7). Teams are already mobilized for alerts and advising people not to return to the affected regions, as there is a forecast of more rains”, said Leite in an interview with GloboNews this Wednesday, 6.



