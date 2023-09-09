Governor said helicopters should be used for rescue, not transporting the president; PT is in India

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), minimized the absence of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the state in the week in which a cyclone hit municipalities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul and caused dozens of deaths.

“I will refrain from commenting on the president’s absence because I am not interested in any kind of political conflict. It’s a moment of unity.” declared the toucan in an interview with journalists this Friday (8.set.2023).

Leite stated that Lula’s trip to the affected cities could delay the search and rescue operations carried out at the site. According to him, the structure and equipment used to transport the PT candidate, such as helicopters, should be used to help the population.

Lula is in India for the G20 summit (group of the 19 most industrialized economies in the world plus the European Union). He landed in the country this Friday (8.set). The petista was criticized by the opposition for his decision to travel abroad before visiting the cities of Rio Grande do Sul.

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul declared that Lula will not have an idea of ​​the state’s calamity situation if he makes the visit after leaving the Asian country. There are at least 41 dead and 46 missing due to the environmental tragedy.

Leite thanked the availability of Lula’s ministers who are going to Rio Grande do Sul on Sunday (September 10) to offer solidarity to the victims of the tragedy. The trip will be led by Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), interim President and Minister of Development, Industry and Commerce. At least another 7 heads of ministries must also go to the State.

According to the toucan, government members should “help to overcome all the existing bureaucracy” to carry out support to regions affected by the cyclone.

CREDIT TO MUNICIPALITIES

In an interview with journalists, the governor announced that the Banrisul (Bank of the State of Rio Grande do Sul) will provide R$ 1 billion in loans with special conditions for the affected municipalities.

Two lines stand out:

BRL 300 million to help businesses, especially small businesses;

BRL 500 million in anticipation of compensation for fuel exemptions in 2022.

