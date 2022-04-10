Presenter says that Brazil is experiencing a moment when “those who think differently” are “enemy” and that there is no “savior of the homeland”

Presenter Luciano Huck declared on Saturday (9.Apr.2022) that his candidate in the October presidential elections is the former governor of Rio Grande do Sul Eduardo Leite (PSDB). He said he expects the toucan to escape from the “trap” of not discussing his government program during the election campaign.

“This bothers me a little in the electoral debate this year, which is just debating political agreements. We don’t discuss program, agenda”, spoke on the panel of the Brazil Conference.

The event has been promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston area, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latino immigrants for decades, especially from Brazil.

Despite being in a North American city, the meeting always receives a majority Brazilian audience, as if it were a conference held in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.

Right at the beginning of the panel, journalist Vera Magalhães, who moderated the debate, commented on the fact that there were many pre-candidates, but Huck was not one of them. The presenter then said: “my candidate [à Presidência] is in this room”, referring to Milk.

Defeated in the toucan previews by the former governor of São Paulo João DoriaLeite had conversations with the PSD and considered running for the Planalto Palace for the partybut decided to remain in the PSDB.

Huck said that Brazil is experiencing a polarized moment, in which “whoever thinks differently seems to be the enemy”. The presenter said he understands that there is no “a savior of the homeland”, but that in “such a delicate moment it’s needed “Rebuild national self-esteem”. According to him, it must be understood that Brazilians, together, can “make a country less unequal, a more affective country, a more efficient country”.

The presenter also stated that Brazil has lost the ability to lead international conversations. “We were a reference for art, a reference for so many things and today we are not a reference for anything“, said.