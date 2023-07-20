Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2023 – 1:45 pm Share

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), called the State Public Ministry against former federal deputy Jean Wyllys for homophobia. Last week, on Twitter, Wyllys called Leite a “gay with internalized homophobia” and the toucan countered “depressing manifestation. I regret your ignorance”.

In a video posted on social networks this Thursday, 20, Leite stated that, just as he did when he was the target of comments considered prejudiced by former deputy Roberto Jefferson and former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), he decided to represent against Wyllys.

“Now, when Jean Wyllys also attacks a decision I made as governor, which he may not agree with, have another view, but tries to associate this decision with my sexual orientation and even sexual preferences, I must also file a representation against him. (…) Representing this conduct for investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, as an act of prejudice, discrimination, homophobia,” said Leite.

Lawyer Lucas Mourão, who represents the former deputy, said that the defense has not yet been notified by the Public Ministry and that it has not had access to the content of the representation.

Leite reacted to Wyllys post

Wyllys’ statement against Leite took place on Friday, the 14th, in a publication on social networks after the governor’s decision to maintain civic-military schools in Rio Grande do Sul, contrary to what the Ministry of Education decided.

“That right-wing and far-right straight governors would do this was expected. But from a gay…? While gay men with internalized homophobia often develop libido and fetishes towards authoritarianism and uniforms; if he’s white and rich then… It’s ugly, ‘bee’ (slang for a homosexual man)”, wrote the former deputy.

In another post, Wyllys stated that anyone who voted for or supported Bolsonaro in 2018 “was on the side of Marielle Franco’s killers”. He said that he does not respect “these people”, precisely at the moment when the Centrão, formerly allied with Bolsonaro, is negotiating the terms of boarding the Lula government.

The comment was rejected by the governor. “A depressing manifestation, full of prejudices in countless directions… and which does nothing to build a society with more respect and tolerance. Jean Wyllys, I regret your ignorance,” replied Leite.