Saturday, August 26, 2023
Eduardo Lara is in the ICU due to a heart attack: first medical report

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Eduardo Lara is in the ICU due to a heart attack: first medical report

edward lara

Eduardo Lara, former coach of Once Caldas.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Eduardo Lara, former coach of Once Caldas.

He is in the ICU of the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali.

Eduardo Lara, Colombian soccer coach, is admitted to the Imbanaco Clinic of Cali, after he suffered a heart attack, his family reported.

The strategist felt bad and that is why he was rushed to the clinic, where he is in the Intensive Care Unit.
(Juliana Londoño: gold for Colombia in the World Youth Track Omnium)
(Flor Denis Ruiz: silver in the javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships)

His wife spoke

Lara has directed in clubs of Colombia, Ecuador and El Salvador. Precisely in this last country he led Alianza, his most recent experience. He is remembered for the 2005 South American Sub-20 title, which saw the rise of figures like Falcao, Rodallega, Aguilar, Dairo Moreno and others.

“He is very well, the recovery is very positive, we are in the ICU because by protocol the corresponding follow-up must be done 48 hours after the procedure, but he is very well,” said his wife, Paola Gomez.

And he added: “they did a catheterization and they put a stent in him; he did very well in the procedure and, by protocol, he must remain in the ICU, between 24 and 72 hours to monitor his recovery and evolution, which has been very positive; The idea is that on Monday they will move him to the floor and discharge him ”.
