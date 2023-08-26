Eduardo Lara is in the ICU due to a heart attack: first medical report

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Eduardo Lara, former coach of Once Caldas.
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Eduardo Lara, former coach of Once Caldas.
He is in the ICU of the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Eduardo Lara, Colombian soccer coach, is admitted to the Imbanaco Clinic of Cali, after he suffered a heart attack, his family reported.
The strategist felt bad and that is why he was rushed to the clinic, where he is in the Intensive Care Unit.
(Juliana Londoño: gold for Colombia in the World Youth Track Omnium)
(Flor Denis Ruiz: silver in the javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships)
His wife spoke
Lara has directed in clubs of Colombia, Ecuador and El Salvador. Precisely in this last country he led Alianza, his most recent experience. He is remembered for the 2005 South American Sub-20 title, which saw the rise of figures like Falcao, Rodallega, Aguilar, Dairo Moreno and others.
“He is very well, the recovery is very positive, we are in the ICU because by protocol the corresponding follow-up must be done 48 hours after the procedure, but he is very well,” said his wife, Paola Gomez.
And he added: “they did a catheterization and they put a stent in him; he did very well in the procedure and, by protocol, he must remain in the ICU, between 24 and 72 hours to monitor his recovery and evolution, which has been very positive; The idea is that on Monday they will move him to the floor and discharge him ”.
(Jenni Hermoso denies Luis Rubiales for the kiss; Spain’s team ‘goes on strike’)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Eduardo #Lara #ICU #due #heart #attack #medical #report
Leave a Reply