He says Eduardo Laporte (Pamplona, ​​1979) of the prose that builds his ‘Ordinary time’ (minimal papers) which is a literature that “Does not seek to attract attention.” It has taken the Navarrese writer four years to illuminate this newspaper in which he collects the experiences lived between 2017 and 2020 and the reflections raised around them. It ensures, in fact, that much of the work has been on “filtering and pruning” until reaching the 150 pages that constitute this volume in which he radiographs himself.

«Each book is an evolution of oneself, in different coordinates, and a narrative challenge, a kind of journey from darkness to light, in which in the end the author finds himself », says Laporte, who has already published ‘Diarios (2015-2016)’ , at the Pamiela publishing house. Like this one, ‘Ordinary Time’ is fundamentally a set of literary pills, a repository of ideas, with sometimes aphoristic clothes, related to social networks, but escaping from that frenzied and aggressive container. With his texts, Laporte tries to capture time, individual and intimate, but also that of others, the common.

The absence of dates or the fact that Donald Trump is only mentioned once make it clear that ‘Ordinary Time’ is not a hindrance to the present, but a refuge from the news bullying. There is, therefore, neither current nor political in these texts, beyond some inevitable mentions of the pandemic and its effects in the final stretch. The diary is made up of flashes of the soul that seek their accommodation on paper.