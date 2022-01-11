Isco came to Real Madrid in 2013 and lived through many unforgettable moments. He won four Champions League at the club, earned the recognition of the people and had very good performances. Over the years, his participation was diluted and he is currently among the expendable players for the club.
While defining how his future will continue, in Spain they released a news that would be the bombing of the transfer market. Eduardo Inda revealed at the Chiringuito that the steering wheel would continue his career in the Barcelona
“Isco, who has not finished finding his place in Madrid, has an agreement in principle to sign for Barcelona. Xavi spoke with him last week ”, were the words of the journalist in the program.
Isco played only nine games this season in La Liga and scored a goal (in the 6-1 win against Mallorca). In the last game, against Valencia, the Spaniard only entered two minutes and has not started since August 28 against Betis.
The Spaniard is 29 years old and is excited about being able to recover the level that led him to be among the figures of Europe. Could it be the eternal rival of the club that gave him everything?
