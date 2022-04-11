by Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Economist Eduardo Guardia, former finance minister and CEO of BTG Pactual Asset Management, has died at the age of 56, the BTG Pactual press office said on Monday, which did not provide details on the cause of death. .

With extensive experience in the public sector and in the private sector, Guardia has served for almost three years as executive chairman of the asset manager. The economist has already been a member of Vale’s board of directors and has held leadership positions at Banco do Brasil and B3.

In government, he was secretary of the National Treasury in 2002, during the administration of President Fernando Henrique Cardoso. He was also Secretary of Finance of the State of São Paulo between 2003 and 2005.

In 2016, during Michel Temer’s presidency, he assumed the position of executive secretary of the Ministry of Economy, a period in which the ministry prepared, proposed and obtained the approval of the spending cap rule, with the objective of containing growth without controlling the public expenditure.

In 2018, after Henrique Meirelles left the government, Guardia was raised to the post of Minister of Finance. He remained in office until the end of Temer’s term, having dealt directly with the truck drivers’ strike, one of the most critical situations in the economy during that administration.

The Ministry of Economy informed through a note that Minister Paulo Guedes expresses respect and solidarity with Guardia’s family and friends.

“During his public career, Guardia’s performance was fundamental in the construction of important solutions for the Brazilian economy. The ex-minister has always been noted for his tireless work, his kindness in dealing with him and his permanent public spirit, inspiring all the teams he led,” he said.

