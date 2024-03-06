Request is signed by senator Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE), who criticized the little attention given by the Brazilian government to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia

The senator Eduardo Girão (PL-CE) filed a request with the Senate International Relations Committee to hear from the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, about the war with Russia. Another 9 congressmen also signed the request, which still needs to be voted on by the commission.



In a speech, Girão said it was necessary to listen to the Ukrainian president to “generate a balance” and criticized the lack of attention given by the federal government to Ukraine. The senator highlighted the importance of finding ways to put an end to the conflict.

“We together ask that the President of Ukraine, Zelensky, be heard by the Foreign Relations Commission about the war as well, to create a balance, since the Brazilian government is ignoring Ukraine, solemnly ignoring Ukraine,” he said.

Girão also stated that the objective of the invitation “It’s not taking sides on either side” of the conflict. “The Russian people deserve the same respect as the Ukrainian people. Our objective is to effectively contribute to the search for peace.”

In addition to Girão, the senators signed the document Cleitinho (Republicanos-MG), Luis Carlos Heinze (Progressistas-RS), Magno Malta (PL-ES), Jorge Seif (PL-SC), Jaime Bagattoli (PL-RO), Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), Carlos Viana (Podemos-MG), Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ) and Hamilton Mourão (Republicanos-RS).

Eduardo Girão accused the Brazilian government of supporting Russia and said there were difficulties in dialogue between the Ukrainian embassy in Brazil and Itamaraty.

“I was with the Ukrainian ambassador here in Brazil, and he was having difficulty finding dialogue with the Brazilian government. And I see Russia, for example, having an easy time. Emissaries have already been received at least twice by the Lula government. So, these are unacceptable double standards for Brazil’s history of neutrality.”he stated.

The Lula government has opted for neutrality in the conflict, but has already condemned Russia's invasion of Ukrainian territory. However, the PT member has already made statements equating the guilt of the two countries in the conflict. A meeting between the PT member and Zelensky only took place in September last year, after a year and a half of conflict, in the middle of a meeting of the UN General Assembly.