Eduardo García Benito, the Valladolid artist who illustrated the covers of Vogue magazine and died without his museum

Eduardo García Benito died in December 1981 with ninety years. He had a simple funeral, with personalities of the culture around him, as he was part of his life. Recognized, but not so much. Eduardo García Benito – who signed his works with ‘Benito’— was the Valladolid artist who had the greatest international career in the twentieth century, had trends of Fauvism, Cubism, Futurism, Expressionism and Art Deco in all his career, and was the Spanish artist of the best known Art Deco of the interwar period. “It is true that you see a work of Benito and do not recognize it immediately, because he did not have a single style,” explains the historian of Blanca García Vega, who, in her childhood, had a personal relationship with Benito. “You did not identify a ‘Benito’ with his work in Paris, but with the covers of the magazines,” he insists.

But he died without his own modernist museum, as promised, and lived his last years with economic difficulties. Benito lived the Parisian splendor of the 20 Vogue and Vanity Fair. He ruined twice, and returned to Valladolid guided by the promise of a contemporary museum and thinking that there would be recognized by the institutions, for which he later felt ignored.

Thirty years after his death, the Valladolid City Council organized an exhibition that compiled some works by Benito, but that completely ignored the inventory that the Diputación de Valladolid retains. The Provincial Administration has 212 works by Eduardo García Benito, who were ceded by the artist and cover different eras, styles and techniques of his artistic career.

Now, the Godofredo Garabito Foundation intends to honor Benito through virtual reality. In December 2024, 41 works by this Valladolid artist (mostly from the Diputación Archive) met in the passion room of Valladolid. For four days thousands of images and videos were taken to be able to house a permanent exhibition through virtual reality in a room that the City Council still has to give in. “We take advantage of the disassembly of an exhibition to install ours and be able to record everything. The idea is that a hyperrealist visit can be made and claim the dream of Eduardo García Benito, ”explains his spokesman, Jorge French. The Valladolid City Council has financed this initiative with 60,000 euros through the Innovation Agency and it is not yet known when or where this virtual experience will be housed.

Some of his works are in the Collection of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the Museum of Fine Arts of the Villa de Paris, in private hands such as the foundations of Fontaneda and Miguel Delibes and in the Diputación and City Council of Valladolid. Eduardo García Benito was born in 1891 and in 1905 he began learning at the Valladolid School of Fine Arts. The City Council rewarded a work of him and shortly after he went to the School of Fine Arts of San Fernando de Madrid. The Valladolid City Council gave him a scholarship in 1912 to expand his formation in France, but the scholarship did not last long and “had to manage” to continue in France, according to the monograph that María Teresa Ortega Coca wrote to him, which belonged to the International Association of Art Critics.

Historical prints related to World War I

Benito illustrated posters and prints, first historical and then related to the war that exploded in 1914 in Europe. Already in the interwar period, it was introduced into the fashion world through the Enlightenment and began to collaborate with the first fashion dissemination magazines in France: Female, The Parisienne old and The Gazette Du Bon Ton. Some of these covers are still preserved in the Museum of Fine Arts in Paris. He participated in a collective exhibition in 1915, although his first exhibition was in 1919 in the gallery Sauvage. In 1920 he had a room for him in the Spanish pavilion of the Brussels Expo, which included portraits, decorative murals and orders he had received from the upper classes, according to Alfonso León in ‘A Valladolid in the court of Paul Poiret’.

In his paintings, Benito showed elegant women, well dressed and with the fashion haircut –Garçon– Fumming in public, chatting in a bar waiting for the cocktail. “The intervention of cartoonists like Benito was decisive in the revolutionary changes that vary the customs of women, adapting to modern times,” says Ortega Coca in his work.

During the First World War, Benito’s art mutated with expressionism, a facet that he developed as an illustrator, with war scenes. Benito, influenced by war, reflected his anxiety for human losses through his art, which approached the black expressionism of Central Europe.

Benito’s best moment was in the 20s: he met the designer Paul Poiret, with whom he filed a certain friendship. Poiret first commissioned decorative panels to use them as scenographies for the representation of designs and as decoration of certain workshop spaces or their residence, and ended up commissioning a marriage portrait. This work by Benito is one of his most important pieces, which ended up selling at the end of his life to the Fontaneda family for his economic needs.

His link with Condé Nast and the victory in Vogue

Paul Poiret presented Benito to Condé Montrose Nast, owner of the Condé Nast group, magazine editor as Vogue either Vanity Fair. In this new stage, Benito resorts to Art Deco to illustrate the covers, of geometric shapes and abstract designs. This newspaper has contacted the Condé Nast publishing house for this report, but has not received any response. The Valladolid imposed on Vogue A graphic style according to the postulates of the Art Deco. It is precisely the Art Deco the trend that best defines Benito’s work.

In 1923, Benito inaugurated his first exhibition in New York, where he lives alternately with Paris for a few years. His stage in the United States was also marked by portraits like the ones he made to the Condé Nast family and the American Mudo Gloria Swanson cinema star. Your years working for Vogue They were marked by Cubism and constructivism, but Benito especially geometrized and cubited. “It was the synthesis between tradition and avant -garde. His Art Deco drawings for magazines promoted a contagion of similar ways to each other, they contributed to massify with the ways and ways in the dress of the women of five continents and responded to the inexorable and historical destination of an era, ”summarized Teresa Ortega Coca, who was director of the Art section of the Valladolid Athenaeum.





Art historian Ana María Arias de Cossío acknowledged “hesitates” in the facet of Pintor, who highlighted more “the successes of an extraordinary cartoonist and illustrator” in the book Eduardo García Benito: An an artist from an installment (2004). “Everything that seems relatively weak in his painting becomes solid and original in his drawings and illustrations. It is as if the painter, when he has a carbon in his hand, felt totally free and let it circulate on the white canvas with ease, and, on the contrary, when he takes the brush, he felt prey to multiple conventions that attacke it to solve them with the lightness that in his drawings is the first thing that jumps into sight ”, summarized the professor of the Complutense University of Madrid “Superiority” of the ‘Benito cartoonist’ about the ‘Benito Pintor “.

At that stage, Benito combined elegance with the geometry and simplicity of the Deco scene. In addition to the covers, Benito worked on the interior pages of Vogue, Among which are some illustrations “that focus on the European halls that evoked the elegance of the Empire, not in the women’s fashion they represent, but in the environment in which this female figure moves”, according to Arias de Cossío.

In March 1924, he held an exhibition in New York in which, among others, there were a portrait of Benito’s wife and another of King Alfonso XIII that he had done in Dauville, which was given to the Academy of Fine Arts of Valladolid, which retains three works of his among which is not that real portrait.

Bankruptcy after the crack of 29

After the dictatorship of Primo de Rivera, Benido decided to return to Spain, but went bankrupt as a result of the Crack of 29 and the bankruptcy of the New York banking, which forced him to return to Paris in search of new orders. There he spent a few years, until he returned to the United States, where he exhibited at the Wildenstein gallery, but again returned to Paris guided by his nostalgia towards Europe. However, there I no longer had contacts or art marches. In 1936 he rented a house in Hernani, but returned to Paris after the coup d’etat in Spain.

A Colombian bought several paintings and that allowed him to buy a house in Fontainebleau, according to Ortega Coca monograph. And during World War II, he took refuge in San Juan de Luz. He portrayed Emperators from Indochina and Marshal Franchet d’Espèrey. However, Benito was ruined again. They did not let him get his savings from France and that prevented him from leaving the Gallic country. “He spent twenty years in Paris. He was considered an expatriate even though he was very successful in Spain, ”he explains in the Ortega Coca monograph.

In the fifties of the last century, Benito also worked in about thirty expressionist waterfuertes for an edition in French of El Buscón by Francisco de Quevedo, which never got to be published. These illustrations show Benito’s expressionist facet, which was inspired by Goya’s engravings for his pieces. “The engravings prepared for their illustration behave as a true set designer. Caricaturiza with such realism, using a thick stroke and a contrast of lights and shadows, which accentuates drama, ”explains Arias de Cossío. This unfinished work is practically the last thing Benito does in Paris.





Return to Valladolid

In 1955, they promised him a museum of contemporary art in Valladolid, where he could permanently expose his work. He returned to his hometown in 1958, but the museum, which he wanted to locate in the current passion hall, was on wet paper. This last stage continued painting, but from Valladolid. For several years, he periodically wrote in The North of Castile His ‘Youth Notes’ Chronic autobiographical Youth about its stages in Paris and New York, although he also wrote art, novel and theater essays.

In 1962 he was admitted as a member of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of the Purísima Concepción. In 1968 his wife died in Valladolid, where Benito established a strong friendship with Miguel Delibes. Although a tribute was made before the death of Eduardo García Benito, he did not feel fully recognized in Valladolid.