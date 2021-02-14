“A moment ago they told me. I spoke periodically with Zulemita, her daughter, and with Eduardo, her brother. He had been in poor health for a long time, but he had told me that he had improved in the days. A huge shame. I loved it very much. Right now I’m finding out where the wake is going to be. “The speaker is Eduardo Duhalde, vice president of Carlos Menem between 1989 and 1991, who spoke with Clarion a few minutes after the news of the former president’s death was known.

– Had you spoken to him before your hospitalization?

– Four months ago the last time, I consider him a friend. And I was able to wait for him to go see him again. I have great affection for him. There are those who remind me of our fights. I don’t even remember, the truth, if he did something to me, or I did something to him. 30 years have passed, history is not changed. We cannot remain anchored in what happened and what did not happen.

– You were his vice president, from 1989 to 1991, and then you continued your entire presidency as governor of the province of Buenos Aires. How was your relationship with him in those years?

– I remember that it was impossible to fight with him. You said the harshest things to him, but he always dodged them. He was leading the conversation in such a way that he was always right. He was never aggressive, he was a special person, very calm. Like all of us who were in that place, the presidency, he had to live with that disease that is power.

– What role did he play as president if he is considered in the period since the return of democracy?

-He was a central leader, without a doubt. Those critics of Menem are not located in the moment that he had to live when he assumed, in ’89, the economic and international context that he had to face, with the change of government in the United States after the departure of Ronald Reagan and the arrival of George Bush. He did everything he had to do. And it was important in the assembly of Mercosur.

– What legacy does it leave in Argentine politics?

-A very big one. But many teachings. Some I have told Alberto Fernández himself from day one, when I advised him to imitate Menem’s recipe, which takes three hours a week for “non-politics”, to talk with his friends. I think that is essential.

