Former president Eduardo Duhalde got fully into the interior of the Buenos Aires Justicialista Party and pointed directly to the candidacy of Máximo Kirchner, who seeks to become the brand new party holder with the nod of the Casa Rosada and the majority of the mayors of the Gran Buenos Aires.

Duhalde, who thus joins the presentations made by the mayor Fernando Gray, from Esteban Echeverría, asked the PJ Electoral Board on Tuesday to challenge 12 candidates from the official list presented by the leader of La Cámpora by Failure to meet “the requirements” established in the party charter. Among them, that of Kirchner himself, who, according to the presentation made by the former president, does not meet the two years of necessary membership: the head of the Frente de Todos en Diputados bloc just did it, according to the documentation provided by the former president , on February 12 of this year.

Until January, the camper leader was affiliated with Peronism but from the province of Santa Cruz.

According to the presentation you accessed Clarion, in the same situation is the Buenos Aires minister Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque, candidate for councilor on the official list for the eighth electoral section: he joined the provincial PJ on March 3, twenty days ago.

The other ten challenged by Duhalde – he did so during the list display period established by the party Electoral Board – are not directly affiliated with the PJ, according to the presentation. They are, among others, the deputies Vanesa Siley and María Liliana Schwindt, the deputy Walter Correa and the mayor Mariel Fernández, from the Buenos Aires town of Moreno.

The challenge comes hours after the National Electoral Chamber rejected the suspension of the internal elections, scheduled for May 2, objected by Gray last month before Alejo Ramos Padilla, the federal judge of La Plata with electoral competence.

The mayor had presented a precautionary rejection of the elections, and also made a substantive proposal. The chamber ruling, with two votes in favor of the leader of La Cámpora -Santiago Corcuera and Raúl Bejas- and one against -Alberto Dalla Vía-, paved the way for the candidacy of Cristina Kirchner’s son.

Corcuera and Bejas indicated in their votes that “To do otherwise would imply circumventing the fulfillment of the established requirements by the legislator for the origin of a precautionary measure and allow it to be enough to deduce a precautionary measure to automatically achieve the suspension of an internal electoral process. “

Dalla Vía, on the contrary, concluded that “the holding of internal party elections in our system does not constitute a mere formality that can be satisfied with the fulfillment of simple rituals before the law enforcement authority, but on the contrary, they require the realization of a real process in the party sphere that guarantees the free expression of the different currents of opinion or internal lines -formal or informal-, allowing them to present their proposals and compete for party leadership or the formation of a minority “.

Gray had objected to virtual meeting last month in which the internal elections of May were called.

Kirchner had wanted to advance on the Buenos Aires PJ towards the end of last year, promoted, in addition to La Cámpora, by the mayor Martín Insaurralde. At that time, some of the suburban mayors such as Juan Zabaleta -very close to Alberto Fernández-, Gustavo Menendez and Gray objected. And the discussion was left for later.

Most of the communal leaders succumbed later in the summer before the advance of the head of the Frente de Todos bloc in the lower house, which included in the list Buenos Aires mayors and leaders of all sectors. With the exception of Gray, who went to court and, depending on his surroundings, is willing to appeal to the Supreme Court if necessary. Now Duhalde joined.

