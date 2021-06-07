In recent times, every time Eduardo Duhalde appears in public, he leaves high-sounding phrases, and this Sunday was no exception, since he assured that he will “try by all means that this government cannot continue to govern“.

“We understand Argentine society, which is neither extreme left nor extreme right. Then I I will insistat least for this month. Later, of course, I will try by all means that this government cannot continue to govern because it does not have the capacity to do so, “he warned in an interview with Crónica TV.

Later, he clarified that the intention of his phrase was not a coup: “Of course, winning the election I mean. I sincerely believe that if we Argentines do not unite, it is very difficult to get out ”.

His greatest criticisms were directed at Cristina Kirchner, with whom he assured that “could not be”, and their toughest dolphins.

He defined her as “the president of the Republic” and “a person who it is believed to be on the left“, and affirmed that” he does not want Perón. “Although there were also shots against Alberto Fernández.

“It seems that Alberto came down from Sierra Maestra, and I know Alberto, he is a great friend of mine and I do not deny friends, but what they want is something that has nothing to do with Peronism, which is the great movement of the center, “he raised their ideological differences.

Finally, he left an ultimatum to the President, of whom he also questioned his work at the command of the Justicialista Party.

“Until the end of this month I am making the decision of how we are going to play, but the idea is to try to achieve the unity of the Argentines. I know that for the majority it is a utopia, but I have spoken with all the parties, I need to do so with the president of the Justicialista Party (Alberto Fernández), who I don’t know what he’s president for if you don’t take care of the match, “he hit.

And he revealed: “Today I wrote to him that, if he cannot occupy himself because he has a lot of work, to designate another partner. He still hasn’t answered me, I hope he will do so tomorrow, ”concluded Duhalde.

Eduardo Duhalde has a back and forth relationship with the Government headed by Alberto Fernández

Departures, returns, challenges and vaccination

Eduardo Duhalde immersed himself fully in the intern of the PJ ahead of the legislative elections. A month before these last statements, in an interview with Clarion, the former president had been much more conciliatory.

Regarding Alberto Fernández, at that time he was contemplative and considered that “he does what he can in a very difficult situation “, although he criticized that” in decision-making positions “there are” very new people. “

He had even given details of a cordial and “trusting” relationship with Cristina Kirchner.

“We met, we trust. I have confidence with her, I have told her what I thought about the crack, around there she has a different opinion, “he said.

Earlier, at the end of March, he had challenged before the Justice, together with Fernando Gray, mayor of Esteban Echeverría, the candidacy of Máximo Kirchner in the Buenos Aires PJ elections.

Beyond balancing between moments of ruthless criticism and others of reconciliation, Duhalde had no problem in being part of the VIP vaccination that led to the expulsion of Ginés González García from the Ministry of Health.

Both the former president, as his historical partner “Chiche” (Hilda González) and two of his daughters, María Eva and Julia, were inoculated when they were not yet.

DB