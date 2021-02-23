Former President Eduardo Duhalde was one of the most brilliant names that appeared within the list of 70 vaccinated at the request of the Ministry of Health, released this Monday by the Government itself, along with his wife, Hilda González, and two of his daughters, Maria Eva and Juliana.

In a brief contact with Clarion Duhalde, 79, admitted to having been vaccinated, but sought to define responsibilities: “Let the government explain what happened.”

–Did you manage the doses? How was the procedure? Insisted this newspaper.

– I did not manage anything, the one who has to give explanations is the Government.

Was the only question answered by former president, who in the face of more inquiries from this medium avoided continuing to respond. Because of his age, he and his wife “Chiche”, former deputy and national senator, are among those over 70 who could be eligible to take Sputnik V in the new batch that was enabled. Nevertheless, they did not get vaccinated asking for appointments like the rest, but by decision of the Ministry of Health, which included them in the list of “essentials” that Carla Vizzotti, the new minister, asked to spread as soon as she took office last Saturday.

Eduardo Duhalde met with Alberto Fernández in Puerto Madero two weeks before assuming the presidency.

Duhalde, before the VIP vaccination scandal that Clarín uncovered, had been very critical of Alberto Fernández’s management. In a talk he had with this medium three weeks ago, he had referred to the role of the President and the weight of Cristina Kirchner in executive decisions.

“Alberto is not well, he cannot govern like this. To do it well, one has to appoint a minister and tell him ‘form the team and bring it to me’. You cannot choose him and let Cristina Kirchner decide who are the ones who will accompany him, “said the former president.

In addition, Duhalde added: “There is no psyche that can endure so many daily blows. One does not realize that the psychic effort for a ruler is too much.” And about Cristina, he was blunt: “She doesn’t know how to govern, she never had conditions. We chose Alberto, not her“.