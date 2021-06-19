In a new media appearance, former president Eduardo Duhalde once again aroused controversy this Saturday by stating that President Alberto Fernández “not well”, and warned that the heads of state “when they are in a critical situation have many psychological impacts“.

“Alberto is not well. Presidents when they are in a critical situation have many psychological impacts every day. And there is no human being who can endure that without having help, and he does not have it or wants it, “Duhalde said in an interview with radio. Rivadavia.

Then, the former president tried to clarify the reasons why the head of state is not going through his best moment: “One when he is so demanded, with so many problems, without sleeping … and he doesn’t sleep, he sleeps little. I have sent him a WhatsApp message at 2 AM and he replies “.

Along these lines, the former governor of the province of Buenos Aires described Alberto Fernández as his “friend,” and continued: “He is a friend who makes me very sorry. It makes me sad when presidents who are not well and start making fun of him, as happened to (Fernando) De la Rúa who was wrong. “

In another part of the interview, Duhalde questioned who makes the decisions in the national Executive: “The subject is half confused. In presidential systems, decisions are made by the President, who is fed by whoever he wants, the legislators, the advisers.

“He thrives on those he believes give him the best information, the best advice. Sometimes you are wrong about this.. There is no leader, no matter how painted he is, he has not been wrong“, he stressed.

In this vein, the former president completed: “Sometimes they think that the greats, when I speak of greats I think of (Juan Domingo) Perón, they are not wrong. The greats are also wrong, we are all wrong.

The vision on the post pandemic

Duhalde assured that “Argentina has the potential to get out of the problems it is immersed in, “and he specified:” I see the future of the country well. Unfortunately is shit plague that has touched us has generated a lot of problems “.

“We need a basic consensus on the main issues, which is what I have been demanding from the president. In Argentina, all political parties, without exception, know that we produce less than we could. We have to talk and agree to find the way out.” , he stated..

In reference to the management capacity of the national government in times of pandemic, he justified: “It has diverted us from the only issue that lifts countries out of poverty, which is work and production.“.

“I don’t know for what reason political leaders do not have productive DNA. The justicialistas have stayed, not me, with the withered. Perón was a man of work, the man who did everything that can be done around work, “he said.

Finally, he considered: “From ’83 until now, all of us who have ruled, by action or omission, we are absolutely responsible for how Argentina is . No one can be exempt from guilt, what we have done is too serious. “