Eduardo Domínguez achieved with Colón de Santa Fe the title of the Professional Soccer League Cup and gave the Santa Fe club the first star in its history. The DT, son-in-law of Carlos Bianchi, does not respond to the stereotypes of Argentine soccer. In an interview with Clarín, in April, he acknowledged that he does not use WhatsApp, that he does not watch sports programs and that he regrets having been so young when he had as a coach Marcelo bielsa.

He put together a team that plays football well. He relied on his figure, Luis Miguel Rodríguez, but trusts each of the members of his team. “I’m excited to talk about Eduardo,” said Alexis Castro on the field of play with his body still warm after having sealed the victory with a great goal.

The coach gets excited and excited. He is not ashamed to start crying in front of the television cameras when the game was consumed. One by one he wiped his tears with his fingers while the final minutes of the final were played on the field of play in which his team won with total authority 3-0. “The players believe in them a lot,” the DT had declared after beating Independiente in the semifinals last Monday, when he was also excited after dedicating a few words to Julio Falcioni.

Columbus was a just champion. It was the best team in the regular season. He won his zone comfortably: he had 25 points with 7 wins, 4 draws and just two losses. With 23 goals in favor (only River scored more, with 25) and 10 against (the least defeated, along with Estudiantes). In the playoffs, he beat Talleres on penalties. Then they beat Independiente 2-0 and Racing 3-0 in the final. Unobjectionable.