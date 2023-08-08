Eduardo De Filippo illuminates Shakespeare: The Tempest at the Globe Theater in Rome

From 2 to 6 August, at 9 pm, the show “THE STORM” (1611), in the version “translated” by Eduardo DeFilippo in 1984, commissioned by Einaudi. A project by Arthur Cyril directed by Andrea Lucchetta and in collaboration with the Silvio d’Amico National Academy of Dramatic Arts. For the Globe’s 20th anniversary, the programming in the new Villa Borghese arena includes the great successes of the past seasons.

READ ALSO: Liguria, €2 for an empty saucer. Selvaggia Lucarelli publishes the receipt

“The storm in Eduardo de Filippo’s version”, a poet, in his own way, who as well as translating Shakespeare in Neapolitan, he also reinvented it with the strength and beauty of his language. This masterpiece has been made available (courtesy of the heirs of the great Neapolitan actor and playwright) to a young director from Campania, Andrea Lucchettastudent of the two-year course of the Silvio D’Amico National Academy in Rome and his young stage mates, students and former students of the Academy, who will have the thrill of performing this version for the first time.

READ ALSO: Luca Ruffino bought 40,000 shares of Visibilia before taking his own life

In fact, it should be remembered that there is a sound recording where the great Eduardo did all the voices, for the puppets of the Colla Brothers, and that was the only scenic transposition of this translation that has taken place so far, for a challenge under the sign of invention. Just as Prospero’s island itself is basically an invention, and just as the theater should always be.

Subscribe to the newsletter

