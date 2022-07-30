





Former president of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha (PTB-SP) and federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) were present at the Republicans’ convention held this Saturday, 30, in São Paulo. Alongside President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), politicians who still face problems in court went to support the candidacy of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) for the government of São Paulo.

Cunha must seek a new seat in the Chamber of Deputies for the State of São Paulo, where he transferred his electoral domicile – his electoral cradle is Rio de Janeiro.

Cunha was arrested in 2016 and convicted in 2017 of passive corruption, money laundering and foreign exchange evasion. Under house arrest since 2020, the former deputy managed to revoke the two preventive arrest warrants against him and returned to freedom.

In addition, Cunha was ineligible after having his last term revoked, but a recent injunction by the Federal Regional Court of the First Region (TRF-1) lifted this barrier. Now, he becomes one of PTB’s bets from São Paulo to the Chamber in Brasília. At the event, Cunha appeared and joined the supporters of President Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election for the Palácio do Planalto.

On the same stage, Daniel Silveira appeared with a T-shirt with the names of politicians and public figures investigated by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for spreading “fake news” and acts against democracy.

Silveira was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison by the Court for threats to the Supreme Court, but received a pardon from Bolsonaro – which left him free of conviction. It has not yet been decided whether he can be a candidate in 2022. Although the restoration of the deputy’s political rights has not been defined, Silveira should be the PTB’s bet for the Senate in Rio de Janeiro.



