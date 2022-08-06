“For them, this is a defense of democracy,” the president’s son said on his Twitter profile.

the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) criticized journalist Eduardo Bueno this Saturday (6.Aug.2022) in a publication on his Twitter profile, who said to set fire to his father, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Set the president on fire. Investigation in the STF? Undemocratic? No, for them this is a defense of democracy. They want Bolsonaro, but he would only be the 1st. After him they will come after you and me. We already know their ‘modus operandi’”wrote Eduardo Bolsonaro.

“I’m tired of this son of a bitch, of these people who voted for this guy, you know? That they have to be lynched, because that’s the thing, they have to go to war, to fight. You have to burn the Planalto Palace. You have to set him on fire”said journalist Eduardo Bueno in a video.