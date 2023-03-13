Atletico Mineiro tried the same as millionaires this Sunday against Athletic FC in the semifinal of the Minas Gerais Championship, put the substitutes, they ended up losing 1-0. A painful result if one takes into account that they had not lost a single game in 2023. They had just won seven and four draws, the most recent against the Colombian club.

The Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet, who faced off against the Athletic Club goalkeeper, blamed the height of Bogota of defeat.

(Shakira: unexpected visit to a remembered site, indirect to Piqué?, video)

(Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video)

“Fatigue hit them and because of the altitude issue, which we didn’t give it the importance it means, we played at 2,700 meters above sea level and we were physically exhausted. It’s not normal to play like this and it costs more to recover, we needed them to rest,” he said .

Fight?

Of the usual starters, the only ones that were there from the start were the goalkeeper Everson and the steering wheel otavioalthough there were another four of those who played against Millonarios. Hulk He entered and kicked a penalty.

So far in 2023, Mineiro began by winning against Caldense (2-1), Tombense (1-2), Ipatinga (0-1) and Democrata (3-0).

Later, they drew 1-1 with Cruzeiro and beat Patrocinense (2-1), before colliding in the second round of Libertadores against Venezuelan Carabobo, whom they dispatched after a 0-0 in the first leg and a 3-1 in the second leg. lap.

Coudet reacted, after the rival goalkeeper said several things to DT, after going to look for the ball and while his team prevented the game from resuming quickly.

Mineiro does not want another surprise in the middle of the week like the one that happened this Sunday and will seek to qualify for the group stage of the Libertadores Cup, after the 1-1 in Bogotá against Millonarios.

(Dani Alves: wife returned to jail and left an unexpected message to her ex, video) (María Isabel Urrutia: controversial contracts are sent to the Prosecutor’s Office)