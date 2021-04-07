Invited to speak at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Buenos Aires, businessman Eduardo Costantini, real estate developer and president of the Consultatio firm, gave his opinion on some aspects of the situation. In this way, about the new restrictions that the Government is about to implement, to mitigate the second wave of Covid, the owner of Nordelta said: “I do not believe that the Government is going to take the sanitary measures that it took last year, due to the social cost ”.

According to the businessman, “Argentina is going to have an economic recovery this year, but it will grow much less. There is not going to be a big crisis, but we are going to be in an undesired situation in terms of the growth we need to start attacking the enormous problem of poverty, ”he said. And he emphasized: “There is no solution to poverty if you don’t grow.”

The businessman said that “the Government takes very regulatory measures to try to avoid running out of dollars and so that inflation does not continue to grow even more, but she has a blanket girl that it cannot satisfy the different needs, “he said.

When asked about inflation, the businessman said: “When you regulate the economy a lot, it becomes very difficult to manage it”. And he added: “And since ultimately you have to issue to finance, especially in an election year, inflation is going to continue to rise. “

Meanwhile, on the situation of the dollar and its prospects, Costantini said: “Today there is no escape from the dollar. That does not mean that economic problems do not exist. Argentina is going to have a lower economic recovery compared to last year’s decline. In 2022, we will not reach the levels of 2019 and to this is added the danger of recrudescence of infections “, He said.

As for how you see the Argentine business climate, the owner of the Malba pointed out: “Expectations are not good. This is reflected in the value of financial assets. Today the climate is adverse to investment due to certain legal and institutional insecurity (attack on Justice), these are situations that increase uncertainty and they attack the investor “, he opined.

Among other issues, the businessman also gave his opinion on the wealth tax: “It was an error that was surprising, not discussed and very high “. In addition, he alluded to the high rates that the tax has. “It punishes the assets of Argentines abroad when the country does not give the opportunity to invest here. The State did not even pay the internal debt, during the previous government. Therefore, doing something inconsiderate is a defensive measure that generates a rejection “, He said.

