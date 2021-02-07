The tranquility that prevails in the building on Perón Street, where the Attorney General’s Office works, is antagonistic to the political dispute in which the chief prosecutor was involved. It has been more than three years since a new attorney general has been appointed and today it is the interim Eduardo Casal who occupies the position while resisting the Kirchnerist attacks that seeks to modify the law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and initiate a jury.

In the middle of the war that a K sector started to displace him, Casal already has his retirement processed but for now he says that he will not benefit from the benefit.

“This is a problem of politics,” Casal repeatedly maintains when analyzing the situation with his team. In a calm tone, the Acting Attorney admits not being calm about the situation. Kirchnerism seeks to advance with the modification of the prosecution law and with a central point: the number of votes that the Attorney General will require to be anointed.

The modifications that alter the operation of the Public Prosecutor’s Office are those that concern Casal, “not because of me, but because of the institutional damage they are going to generate,” he admitted to a collaborator. The interim Prosecutor maintains that due to the decisions adopted during his administration, they will not be able to dismiss him, but that the changes that Kirchnerism seeks to make, They violate the spirit and independence that should govern the Ministry, which has more than 5,000 employees.

Eduardo Casal took office in November 2017 when Alejandra Gils Carbó after a requested license, announced that she would no longer return. As Acting Attorney, he waits for the Government to reach an agreement and appoint someone to his post permanently.

The macrismo failed to appoint the chief prosecutor. The current administration is following the same path with one difference, “the previous government needed Gils Carbó to leave to appoint the new Attorney, now the position is vacant because Casal is interim,” indicated a senior source from the Public Prosecutor’s Office. In this context, the phrase “this is a problem of politics, let politics solve it” again resonates.

The dispute divides the ruling party itself. President Alberto Fernández has already made his decision: Judge Daniel Rafecas is your candidate for the Attorney General. However, he is not the person Cristina Kirchner wants and for that reason, they seek to change the law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and obtain a way to remove Casal through a jury, for example.

That journey for the prosecution that Kirchnerism seeks to establish is one of Casal’s greatest concerns, “because of the message that is going to be given to the prosecutors, because it seeks to intimidate and that they do not do their task of investigating,” said a source from the MPF where Casal attends every day, together with rotating work teams.

With the war unleashed, in the midst of which from the Casa Rosada they emphasize that the President does not endorse the initiative to elect the Attorney General with a simple majority, in Congress the sector that responds to Cristina Kirchner has not yet obtained all the votes to approve the changes. Everything is followed carefully from the Procuratorate.

Casal, who has his retirement process concluded, will not leave office until he assumes his replacement under the conditions that the current law requires. THe has completed his retirement process, but made it clear that he will not leave office until he assumes his replacement under the conditions required by current law. At that point he does not discuss the election of Rafecas, because he understands that it is the power of the Head of State, but he rejects “that due to lack of political agreement they hand in hand with the law.”

Ahead, the Procuratorate under the leadership of Casal set the next goals, running away from the internal policies. The budget approved for this year exceeds 23,000 million pesos, of which 20,000 will be used only for the payment of salaries. Almost without resources, they seek to carry during in 2021 the accusatory system to Rosario and Mendoza. The implementation commission has already been presented with the diagnosis to advance in this regard.

Casal hopes to progressively continue with the installation of the accusatory system in other districts. The system already works 2019 in Salta and Jujuy.