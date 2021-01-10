Mexican actor Eduardo Capetillo goes through one of the most painful moments of his life after the death of his brother Carlos Azurra Vázquez.

Bibi Gaytán’s husband confirmed the unfortunate news through a video on social networks.

“My dear brother Carlos stopped being with us on a physical plane three days ago, but my brother did not leave. My brother is here with me and he will always be there, in my heart, in my longings in my memories, in my love, in my sweetness “, expressed the artist on Instagram.

Likewise, the Mexican pointed out that he is going through a grieving process after the departure of the well-known bullfighter.

“This life process is a process known as grief. What I do is go to the core of my emotions and let all of them flow, whatever they are. If you have to cry, you have to cry. If you have to yearn, you have to yearn. If you have to reproach, you have to reproach. But always controlling emotions, “added the 50-year-old actor.

Eduardo CapetilloWithout saying the causes of the death of Carlos Azurra Vázquez, he thanked his followers for showing their affection.

“I do this because the news, for obvious reasons, is already taking other flights and I want you to see me, listen to me and feel me. I love you so much. I thank everyone for their words of encouragement and love ”, he mentioned.

Finally, he turned to his brother. “Dear brother Carlos, rest in peace. I love you with all my heart, I respect you with all my love and you already loved yourself, buddy, because you will be here all the time”, He concluded.

