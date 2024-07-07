At Cpac, deputy rejects the idea of ​​a coup and states that Brazil could have learned from the invasion of the Capitol to avoid falling into the same “trap”

The federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) asked for amnesty for those arrested for the extremist acts of January 8, 2023. The son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated this Sunday (7.Jul.2024) that it will fight to free those convicted, saying that it is necessary to repair this “injustice”.

“We must correct this injustice. I commit myself, as a congressman or in any position I hold, to fight for amnesty for all those wronged by January 8th in Brazil.“, he said when speaking at the closing of the Cpac (Annual Conference of Conservative Political Action), a right-wing event in the city of Balneário Camboriú (SC). “This event was also held to ask for amnesty”he stated.

During Eduardo’s speech, an image with the word: Amnesty was projected on the CPAC screen. Alongside were photos and names of those arrested for January 8, with emphasis on Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, arrested during the protests and who died in the Papuda Penitentiary Complex, in Brasília, in November 2023.

Eduardo quoted Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), when he stated that the speech about an attempted coup was a lie. “We just aren’t fools enough to swallow this nonsense from Alexandre de Moraes, who tries to say that they arrest 71-year-old women like Iraci Nagoshi, who has a 14-year prison sentence. A woman who is incapable of throwing a stone is being treated as a terrorist.”

He continued: “They say Bolsonaro is a dictator. A dictator who didn’t stage a coup? A dictator who waited until he was no longer head of the Armed Forces to attempt a coup with unarmed women? And in January, when there’s no one in Brasília, it’s a vacation, a Sunday? Without a single shot, without a single weapon being seized? Saying this is a coup?”he asked.

The federal deputy defended the union of the international right to exchange experiences. He also stated that if the Brazilian right had more contact with the American right, it would not have fallen into what he called “trap” of January 8th.

“We would have learned from January 6th in the United States, the so-called invasion of the Capitol. But some people, many of them certainly well-intentioned because there were many people who wanted to prevent the destruction, ended up falling into the trap of January 8th.”he said.

Eduardo Bolsonaro once again said that his father, Jair, did not have a fair competition in the 2022 elections, insinuating censorship by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) in favor of his candidacy. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He said that the global right will advance if Donald Trump (Republicans, right) returns to the presidency of the United States and defended the Argentine president, Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza, right), for the criticism he received for attacking Lula.

“There is no democracy if you don’t have lawyers with access to the records. There is no democracy if journalists have their passports revoked. And there is no democracy if a foreign president cannot counterattack a corrupt president, convicted of money laundering and a communist like Lula da Silva,” he said.

CPAC BRAZIL

The event is being held this weekend in Balneário Camboriú, on the coast of Santa Catarina. The organization is by ACU (American Conservative Union) and the YAF (Young Americans for Freedom), in partnership with the Conservative Legal Institute.