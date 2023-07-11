The decision took place on Monday night (10.Jul); MDB leader in the House is close to the Lula government and Rodrigo Pacheco

The leader of the MDB in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (AM), was chosen as rapporteur for the tax reform in the House. The decision took place on Monday night (10.Jul.2023).

Braga was once governor of Amazonas, in addition to having 2 terms as a senator. The MDB leader is also close to the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

In addition, the senator is also a member of the CAE (Commission on Economic Affairs) and is already one of the members of the commission’s working group on tax reform.

The leader of the PSD in the Senate, Otto Alencar (BA), was also quoted as rapporteur for the reform. However, the PSD, as the largest party in the House (15 senators), has already reported the fiscal milestone. The next party linked to the government and with a large bench is the MDB, with 11 congressmen.

In an interview with journalists this Tuesday (11.Jul), Pacheco said that the House “has a sense of urgency, relevance and importance”. He also praised the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), for the effort with taxation.

The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the tax reform was approved in Chamber on the last Thursday (6.Jul.2023). The deputies approved in the 1st round and, subsequently, in the 2nd round with 375 votes in favor and 113 against. Now, the reform will be analyzed by the senators, who will only vote on the proposal in the 2nd semester and must change the text approved by the Chamber.

In the Senate, it must undergo several changes and be subject to a thorough analysis. Being a House in which governors have more influence, it is expected that the most important reform points for states and regions, such as tax benefits for the Northeast and North, will be taken up by senators.

The tax reform will only be analyzed by senators in the 2nd half of the legislative year, starting in August. The CAE working group has already indicated at least 7 major topics to be discussed at Casa Alta: