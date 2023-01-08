the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) said this Saturday (7.jan.2023) that it will file the summons of the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro (União Brasil), to explain to the Public Security Commission of the Chamber “his involvement with militias”.

The measure, however, should only be made after February 1, when the National Congress returns from the parliamentary recess, congressmen elected in 2022 will take office and permanent commissions will be recreated.

Daniela Carneiro has been criticized for appearing in photos accompanied by men accused of being part of militias in Rio de Janeiro. Are they:

In a note sent to Power360 on Wednesday (4.jan.2023), minister Daniela Carneiro informed that she received support from “thousands of voters” of the State of Rio de Janeiro during the 2018 election campaign. She also says that it is up to the Justice “judging those who commit possible crimes”.

On Friday (Jan 6), Eduardo Bolsonaro had already criticized the minister. The congressman mocked the photos in which Daniela Carneiro appears accompanied by men accused of being part of militias.

On his Twitter profile, the former president’s son Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the situation and took the opportunity to sting the federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), appointed as president of Embratur, a body subordinated to Tourism in the federal government.

“It’s CPX on one side, militia on the other, the gang doesn’t play around. The PhD in militia, Freixo, who is now a servant of the convoluted minister of tourism, brushes it off and says it’s not up to him. You could at least give up your armed escort, right, everything is at home anyway”, wrote Eduardo, calling Freixo a “Dilmo”.

Read too: