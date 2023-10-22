Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, traveled to Argentina to support the presidential candidate of the A Libertad Avança (LLA) party, Javier Milei, during the general elections this Sunday (22).

The expectation is that he will accompany, together with two other Brazilian congressmen, the vote with the libertarian deputy from the province of Buenos Aires, Nahuel Sotelo, according to the Argentine party.

Eduardo Bolsonaro himself reaffirmed his visit through a post on social media, citing an article in the newspaper “La Nación”, and asked to be included as part of the “ultra-right”.

“Please include me in the adjective ‘ultra-right’ next time. I don’t want Argentines to think I’m lukewarm. Ultra super max right next time,” she wrote (look here).

The arrival of parliamentarians began on Thursday (19), with the arrival of the federal deputy and vice-president of the minority in the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Valadares (União-SE), who participated in a closing ceremony of the libertarian campaign at the Lomas festival of Zamora, in the province of Buenos Aires.

Furthermore, in the last few hours, another federal deputy, Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS), arrived in Buenos Aires, who will accompany the A Liberdade Avança party as an “international observer”.

“I’m landing in Buenos Aires to follow the election in Argentina of the A Liberdade Avança candidate, Javier Milei, as an international observer this weekend,” he also said on social media.

The three congressmen should be present on Sunday (22) at the Hotel Libertador, in the city of Buenos Aires, which will temporarily function as Milei’s base, from where they will follow the presidential elections.