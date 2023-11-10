Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/11/2023 – 13:47

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) called the accusation, made by Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid in the plea agreement signed with the Federal Police (PF), that he and the former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro would have instigated the former president to carry out a coup d’état.

“Another smokescreen to cover up record fires in the Amazon, closure of more than 400,000 companies in the first half of the year and tax increases for everything,” wrote the parliamentarian on X (formerly Twitter) this Friday, 10 , needling the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) former aide-de-camp was arrested in May during a PF operation that investigated fraud in the vaccination cards of the former president and his daughter Laura. In September, he was released following the plea bargain agreement.

The agreement is secret from the courts, but some points have already been made public. According to what Uol revealed this Friday, Eduardo and Michelle Bolsonaro would be part of a group of radical advisors to the former president, who would have insisted that he carry out a coup d’état after losing the last elections to Lula.

According to Cid’s statement, one of the arguments used by the former first lady and the deputy to try to convince Jair Bolsonaro is that he would have broad support from the population and from Collectors, Sports Shooters and Hunters, the CACs, who had access to armaments and ammunition facilitated in the past administration.

In his statement, Cid also said that the former president even met with commanders of the Armed Forces to evaluate the possibility of supporting a coup. At the time, Bolsonaro would have presented a draft – which, according to the former aide-de-camp, was written by Filipe Martins, a former presidential advisor investigated for making a supremacist gesture within the Senate.

He was also part of the “hate office”, a network of virtual attacks and dissemination of fake news against the former president’s political opponents. The group was coordinated by councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), second son of Jair Bolsonaro.

In addition to what Eduardo Bolsonaro said on social media regarding Mauro Cid’s accusation, the lawyers representing him and Michelle released a statement, stating that the statements “are absurd and without any basis in truth” and that they have no proof. They tried to access the content of the complaint, but had their request denied by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. Read the full note at the end of this text.

The plea bargain agreement is a means of obtaining evidence. Therefore, to be considered effective and for Mauro Cid not to run the risk of having his freedom revoked, he will have to indicate paths that will lead the authorities to prove the accusations made.

Read the full note from Eduardo and Michelle Bolsonaro’s defense

The statements made by supposed sources are absurd and without any support in the truth and, in effect, in evidence. It causes, at the same time, concern and concern to the defense of former president Bolsonaro that such statements appear in these terms and directly contradict the very recent – ​​said and rewritten -, statements by the Deputy Attorney of the Republic, Dr. Carlos Frederico, indicating that the statements made by Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, as a rewarded collaboration, did not point to any element that could implicate the former president in the facts under investigation.