Deputy says that social network prevented his live with government allies; it was the 2nd recent block on the congressman’s profile

the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) stated that it will sue Instagram. At the twitterthe president’s son said on Sunday (May 15, 2022) that he was again prevented from carrying out live broadcasts on the social network.

In the publication, the congressman mentions that he had scheduled a live with government allies. The event was moved to YouTube and discussed issues such as “freedom of expression”.

“A few days ago I was banned from doing lives on insta. I complained and within hours the block stopped. Today it returned again. I avoid, but I will have to sue”, complained Eduardo about the last blockade.

On Wednesday (May 11), the profile on Instagram by Eduardo has been temporarily blocked for live streams. When trying to start a live, a message was displayed communicating the blocking. The measure was justified by the deputy’s violations of the social network’s guidelines.

THE Power 360 contacted the Instagram press office and requested a position on the suspensions of Eduardo’s profile, but received no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.

Here is Edward’s post: