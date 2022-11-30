After being criticized for being in Qatar following the matches of the Selection in the World Cup, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) said he traveled to Doha to deliver pen drives with videos in English explaining the “situation in Brazil”.

In a recording shared on social networks, the deputy appears holding some pen drives and telling supporters that, in Qatar, we don’t just talk about the football matches of the World Cup.

+ Eduardo Bolsonaro is caught playing in Brazil and becomes the target of criticism

“On these pen drives here there are videos in English explaining the situation in Brazil. I hope you don’t believe that, here in Qatar, we only talk about the World Cup. Just to remind you that FIFA has more members than the United Nations itself. The entire press is here,” said Eduardo on video.

In the recording, the deputy spoke about the importance of “international communication”, after being caught by FIFA’s official transmission cameras while posing for pictures during the break of the game that marked Brazil’s victory against Switzerland on Monday (28) . At the time, he was with other people and his wife, Heloísa Bolsonaro.

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), however, were not happy after having access to the images. They said the deputy is “enjoying life” as citizens protest the 2022 election result, which elected Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the publication, supporters and critics of the politician reacted to the reason given by the deputy:

Not wanting to use the electronic urn I understand, but not wanting to use email is too much 😝 Someone teach the @BolsonaroSP using WeTransfer — Moreira 🥊 (@MetodoMoreira) November 29, 2022

WOW! The guy travels to Qatar during the World Cup, he’s going to celebrate at the stadium and all that to show off a pile of pen drives, hey dude, for the sheik who are so suuupeerrr worried about the muggles in front of the barracks… great

Note: Doh 🤡 pic.twitter.com/wgHHZhKPCa — Ana Full Catastrophe! (@AnaFiorini3) November 29, 2022

Anxiety leads to error. We Brazilians suffer too much in advance. Let’s trust that everything will work out and do our part. “It’s not the people to fear” -Bolsonaro Jair — Eduardo Santos (@SantosLEduardo) November 29, 2022

There’s nothing like giving due importance to information by delivering it personally, don’t you think? Is sending happy birthday on Facebook the same thing as going up to the birthday person and giving them a hug? — Maria Nogueira #Bolsonaroate2026 (@zeplu1) November 29, 2022