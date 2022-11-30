After being criticized for being in Qatar following the matches of the Selection in the World Cup, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) said he traveled to Doha to deliver pen drives with videos in English explaining the “situation in Brazil”.
In a recording shared on social networks, the deputy appears holding some pen drives and telling supporters that, in Qatar, we don’t just talk about the football matches of the World Cup.
“On these pen drives here there are videos in English explaining the situation in Brazil. I hope you don’t believe that, here in Qatar, we only talk about the World Cup. Just to remind you that FIFA has more members than the United Nations itself. The entire press is here,” said Eduardo on video.
In the recording, the deputy spoke about the importance of “international communication”, after being caught by FIFA’s official transmission cameras while posing for pictures during the break of the game that marked Brazil’s victory against Switzerland on Monday (28) . At the time, he was with other people and his wife, Heloísa Bolsonaro.
Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), however, were not happy after having access to the images. They said the deputy is “enjoying life” as citizens protest the 2022 election result, which elected Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).
In the publication, supporters and critics of the politician reacted to the reason given by the deputy:
