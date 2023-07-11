Minister asked the PF to analyze the deputy’s speech in which he compares “teacher indoctrination” to drug dealer

the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) criticized the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, this Monday (July 10) for having determined that the PF (Federal Police) analyze the congressman’s speeches at the Pro-Arms National Meeting for Freedom held in Brasília, on Sunday (July 9). The 03 son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated at the event that there is no difference between a “teaching teacher” and drug dealers.

“It is regrettable to see the Federal Police, an institution of which I am proud to be a part, being used politically to satisfy the autocratic wishes of communists, while real criminals do not seem to bother so much”said the deputy your twitter profile. For him, the mobilization of the PF by Dino “it is another step of the authoritarian escalation in Brazil”.

The congressman also stated that he was impressed with the minister’s agility “when it comes to benefiting politically” compared to the 8th of January. According to him, Dino’s positioning in the extremist attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers was “slow, just when acting fast would not give you benefits“.

Eduardo Bolsonaro also said that if Flávio Dino “if he had the same disposition he has to pretend that he is doing something and make money off of factoids, who knows, maybe he would not have left evidence of criminal omission at the beginning of the year”.