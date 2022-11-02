On Twitter, the deputy shared a video of the pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations held this Wednesday (Nov 2)

the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) praised on its social networks, this Wednesday (2nd.Nov.2022), the protests carried out across the country against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential elections.

On your official account twitterthe president’s son 03 Jair Bolsonaro (PL) quoted a sentence from the father’s 1st speech after the election result:“The current popular movements are the result of indignation and a feeling of injustice as the electoral process took place”.

Eduardo had been absent from Twitter. This was his 2nd publication since Sunday (30.Oct.2022), when his father was defeated in the presidential election.

In his speech, Bolsonaro said that peaceful movements will be “always welcome”but that the “Left Methods” should not be used.

protests

Thousands of protesters dissatisfied with the election of Lula gathered this Wednesday (2.Nov.2022) in front of the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, in the Urban Military Sector, in Brasília. they ask for a “federal intervention”.

Dressed in green and yellow and carrying the Brazilian flag, the participants sang the Brazilian national anthem. O Power 360 found that the protesters were instructed not to raise banners with the term “military intervention” nor use the name of President Bolsonaro.

In Rio de Janeiro, protesters gathered near the Duque de Caxias Palace. In Belo Horizonte, the protests took place in front of the Command Company of the 4th Military Region. Acts were also held in Recife and Montes Claros (MG).