Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 15:41

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) published again yesterday, the 2nd, a video in which the special advisor to the Presidency for International Affairs, Celso Amorim, appears hugging Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. This time, without editing, the video shows a meeting that actually took place, in March 2023, but the deputy omits this information and, without explaining, makes it seem like the video is recent, made in the context of the election in the neighboring country.

The first version of the video published by former President Jair Bolsonaro’s son was a montage made with artificial intelligence (AI). Eduardo was criticized for the edit in which Amorim appeared “stuck” to Maduro, but he returned with the original video without contextualizing the moment in which it was recorded.

Celso Amorim was sent to the neighboring country by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to follow the presidential election that took place last Sunday, the 28th. The report contacted him and Eduardo Bolsonaro, but has not received a response so far.

The platform even marked it, based on user reports, as deepfake content, that is, content produced or altered using artificial intelligence. In the edited video, Amorim and Maduro are hugging each other, a proximity that does not occur in the original video. The altered publication is no longer labeled as being produced by AI, an option in which the platform’s users themselves can alert about content possibly produced with the help of the tools.

The meeting shown in the video took place at the Miraflores Palace, the seat of the Venezuelan government, in the first months of President Lula’s third term, when a delegation from the federal government went to Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, to renew relations with the Maduro regime. The image was broadcast by Record TV, which reports that the source of the footage is the Venezuelan’s official profile.

“But the left wants to convince you that the problem, which makes Celso Amorim stop his dedication to Venezuelan ‘democracy’, is me posting a clearly edited video of Maduro with Celso Amorim. The meeting did in fact happen (unedited video here), but the caricatured video I posted earlier does not distort reality: neither Celso nor Lula condemn Maduro, quite the opposite,” wrote the congressman, when publishing the unedited video.

Eduardo Bolsonaro also used the publication to defend his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is being investigated for allegedly being the center of coup plots after Lula’s victory in 2022. The son raises a false symmetry between the Venezuelan elections, contested by several countries, and the Brazilian elections in which his father was defeated and which, according to the investigations, he plotted to take power by not accepting the results of the polls.

At the end of the post, Eduardo asks if Celso Amorim will continue to create a “smoke screen”. “So, Celso Amorim, are you going to continue complaining about my post to create your scarecrow? Or are you actually going to work to resolve what matters? I already know the answer”, wrote the congressman.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) was asked by the report about possible measures to be taken regarding the deputy’s publications. The agency said it will “evaluate the issue in conjunction with the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom)”.