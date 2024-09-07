Deputy called for the impeachment of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, whom he called a “psychopath”

The federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) was the first to speak at the right-wing rally for September 7th this Saturday (September 7, 2024). The congressman called for the impeachment of the minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Alexandre de Moraes, whom he called on several occasions “psychopath”, and thanked businessman Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter). The social network was blocked in Brazil by a judge’s decision.

“The law should be an instrument of justice, not the sword of a psychopath”, said the congressman. He asked the public to position themselves in favor of the impeachment of Moraes for “invade legislative powers, violate fundamental rights and violate the constitutional clauses”.

The event is held on Paulista Avenue in São Paulo. It is attended by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and pastor Silas Malafaia, as well as right-wing congressmen, such as federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) and the senator Great Malta (PL-ES)

In English, Eduardo thanked Musk: “Thank you very much for everything you have done for freedom of expression not only in Brazil, but throughout the world.”. He participated in the event wearing a shirt that referenced the businessman’s platform.

On the front, there was the term “free speech” (freedom of expression, in English) and an image of the Brazilian flag with the X symbol in the center. On the back, the term was repeated several times forming the social network’s logo.

The deputy recalled people arrested for participating in the extremist act of January 8, which he called “political prisoners”. He said that the difference between them is that Alexandre de Moraes “didn’t have time to catch it”.

Eduardo also thanked the American journalist Glenn Greenwald, who according to him, “explained Moraes’ plan to put him in jail“. Former editor of “The Intercept Brasil”, Greenwald was in charge of Vaza Jato, in 2020, and of reports in “Folha de S. Paulo” that first revealed that the improper use of TSE (Superior Electoral Court) by the minister.

