Em resposta a uma postagem de Miriam Leitão, na qual a jornalista afirmou que Jair Bolsonaro (PL) é um inimigo confesso da democracia, o filho do presidente, deputado federal Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL), postou em seu Twitter: “Ainda com pena da snake.”

According to reports by the journalist herself, during the military dictatorship she was arrested and tortured with slaps, kicks and blows that opened her head. In addition, she had to be naked in front of 10 soldiers and three agents of repression and spend hours locked in a room with a boa constrictor – the snake, mentioned by Eduardo Bolsonaro. At the time, the journalist was 1 month pregnant.

In 2018, Eduardo Bolsonaro said that a corporal and a soldier would be enough to close the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The following year he defended the possibility of a “new AI-5”. The AI-5 is considered one of the toughest decrees issued by the military dictatorship.

During the vote on the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in 2016, Jair Bolsonaro dedicated his vote to Commander Brilhante Ustra, one of those responsible for the torture that Dilma suffered during the dictatorship. In a pre-campaign event for the PL, on Sunday, the 27th, the president referred to Ustra as an “old friend”.

This past March 31 – the date that marked the 58th anniversary of the military coup – Bolsonaro also took advantage of the departure ceremony of his ministers who will run in this year’s elections to praise the military regime.

