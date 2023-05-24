“My father is from Palmeiras”, said the deputy alongside Tarcísio de Freitas and Ricardo Nunes

The federal deputy and son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), was booed during his speech at an event for the distribution of land titles, which took place last Sunday (May 21, 2023), at Arena Corinthians, in São Paulo. Along with the congressman, there was the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), and the mayor of the capital, Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

At the beginning of the video, the parliamentarian tried to soften the situation. “My father who is from Palmeiras”, joked Eduardo, who tried to continue, but interrupted his speech to ask for calm. Still during his speech, the congressman mentioned and praised his father about title deeds, without going into much explanation.

Bolsonaro’s son “03” ended his speech after mocking a woman who asked for help from a 90-year-old woman who felt sick in the audience. “But in my 10 seconds you want to say this? All good”said the deputy.

