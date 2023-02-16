Singer accuses deputy of defamation for false video in which she would have said that Jesus Christ was gay

Minister Nunes Marques, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), gave a period of 15 days for the federal deputy to Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) respond to the criminal complaint filed by singer Daniela Mercury for defamation. The deadline is a procedure provided for by law to ensure the right of defense. Here’s the full (122 KB) of the decision dated Monday (13.Feb.2023).

The lawsuit was filed by Mercury in June 2022 in response to a post made by Eduardo 2 months earlier.

The deputy shared on his social networks a video of the artist at the 2018 Garanhuns Winter Festival with the caption “Brazil doesn’t deserve this”. The content was edited to imply that Mercury had said that Jesus Christ was gay. Eduardo wrote in the post that the singer suffered from “abstinence” of the Rouanet Law.

In the original version, Daniela Mercury sings the song “Tempo Perdido”, by Renato Russo, whom she calls gay. “My friend Renato Russo was gay, gay, very gay, very queer, very queer, yes!“, he said.

The speech was in protest against the censorship imposed on a play with a transsexual actress that was to be shown at the same festival, but was cancelled. Daniela is a lesbian and an activist for the LGBTQIA+ cause.

At the time, the singer shared on twitter news from several portals, which explained that the video was fake. “Fake news is a crime”, he wrote, indicating that he would sue the congressman.

In the face of reactions on the networks, Eduardo deleted the publication.