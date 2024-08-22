Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2024 – 22:06

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) criticized the candidate for mayor of São Paulo, Pablo Marçal (PRTB), in a message to his supporters this Wednesday, 21st. In the message, he shares the report from State which revealed that members of Marçal’s party are involved in a scheme to exchange luxury cars for cocaine with the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC).

The congressman also recorded a video to condemn Marçal’s conduct. On his social media, Eduardo Bolsonaro gave a “personal statement” in which he describes an episode where Marçal was supposedly “on the fence” when talking about Marxism.

Watch the video clicking here .

Following the link to the investigation, Eduardo wrote: “Many people complain about the PL, but every party has its problems. And thank God the PL’s is not due to involvement with drugs or PCC.”

Marçal has been competing for the support of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with the current mayor of SP and candidate for reelection, Ricardo Nunes (MDB). Bolsonaro, however, has already affirmed and reaffirmed his alliance with the MDB member, even though he has recognized Marçal as a strong candidate.

THE State tried to contact Pablo Marçal, but had not received a response by the time this report was published. The PRTB candidate denies any involvement in the case; after the report was published, Marçal commented on social media that he did not ask for “anyone’s negative certificate. I have already taken 20 thousand photos in this campaign.”