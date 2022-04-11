Presenter criticized speech by deputy about torture suffered by Miriam Leitão during the dictatorship

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) criticized this Monday (11.Apr.2022) the presenter of TV Globo Luciano Huck. The presenter countered a speech by Eduardo about journalist Miriam Leitão, from the newspaper The globeduring your program.

On Twitter, the president’s son he said that Huck defends a disarmament policy and that the “insensitivity” of the presenter kills. Eduardo is an advocate of gun ownership and possession. In his profile on social networks, the deputy often shares photos showing firearms, most of them on trips to the United States.

On Sunday (Apr 10), during the program Huck’s Sunday, the presenter sympathized with Miriam Leitão. He did not, however, mention the name of Eduardo Bolsonaro.

“Miriam Leitão this week was cowardly attacked in the networks, a woman who was tortured while pregnant and there are people who have the courage to mock”said the presenter.

The deputy mocked the torture suffered by the journalist during the military dictatorship. Miriam shared on her Twitter profile the column she wrote: “The only way forward is democracy.”. In the publication, he said that the mistake of the 3rd way is to treat Lula and Bolsonaro as equals. “Bolsonaro is an enemy of democracy.”

The deputy shared the post and wrote: “Still feeling sorry for the snake”.

During the military dictatorship in Brazil (1964-1985), the journalist was arrested and tortured. In one of her accounts, Miriam, who was pregnant at the time, says that she was placed in a dark room with a snake.