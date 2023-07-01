When criticizing Bolsonaro’s ineligibility, the deputy said that it is in “adversity” that one knows one’s strength

the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) compared his father, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to Jesus Christ when talking about the decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that made him ineligible on this 6th (30.jun.2023). By 5 votes to 2, the former chief executive was convicted of abuse of political power and misuse of the media.



According to the congressman, it is in the “adversities” that is known to “true strength”. Eduardo, son number 03 of Bolsonaro, wrote: “In the end, whoever can bear the pain the most wins.”, in your Twitter profile.

When sharing a photo with her father and brother, councilor of Rio de Janeiro, Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), Eduardo made a reference to Jesus Christ, the main figure of the Christian religions, and stated: “Do not forget the one who defeated the world on a cross and his message persists until today”. Finally, he assured that the “dream is still more alive than ever”.

The eldest son of the former president also spoke about the decision of the TSE and said that the court gave Bolsonaro “a moral victory”. the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) called the judgment partial and stated that the decision was “for personal reasons”. And completed: “We will remain strong to rescue Brazil from the dirty hands of the PT”.